Drug disposal kiosks opened

Local and elected leaders on Wednesday joined Walgreens to launch a program to fight prescription drug abuse in Lake County. New medication disposal kiosks at 15 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, 780 Waukegan Road in Deerfield and 1811 Belvidere Road (Route 120) in Waukegan will allow individuals to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications, at no cost. Walgreens has installed 45 safe medication disposal kiosks in Illinois. The number of prescription drug disposal boxes in police departments in Lake County has nearly doubled to 28 since late 2014, according to Undersheriff Ray Rose. He said 7,623 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs have been collected since January.