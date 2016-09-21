Winfield Police searching for man who attempted to abduct girl

Winfield Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a girl near the intersection of Geneva Road and Mission Court Wednesday afternoon.

According to the girl, the man was between 25 and 30 years old, white and had medium-length wavy brown hair. The man was wearing dark blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a royal blue baseball hat.

The man approached the girl and spoke to the girl before trying to grab her. The girl yelled and ran away.

The man was last seen on foot heading north through the backyards of the homes on Mission Court.

Police request that anyone in the area who has outside video surveillance please review any video their cameras captured between 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. If there is anything on the video, contact police at (630) 933-7160.