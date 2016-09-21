Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/21/2016 9:52 PM

Winfield Police searching for man who attempted to abduct girl

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Winfield Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a girl near the intersection of Geneva Road and Mission Court Wednesday afternoon.

According to the girl, the man was between 25 and 30 years old, white and had medium-length wavy brown hair. The man was wearing dark blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a royal blue baseball hat.

The man approached the girl and spoke to the girl before trying to grab her. The girl yelled and ran away.

The man was last seen on foot heading north through the backyards of the homes on Mission Court.

Police request that anyone in the area who has outside video surveillance please review any video their cameras captured between 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. If there is anything on the video, contact police at (630) 933-7160.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account