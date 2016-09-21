Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/21/2016 7:01 AM

AC/DC's Cliff Williams quits; group's 4th exit since 2014

  • FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014 file photo, members of the rock band AC/DC, bassist Cliff Williams, left, and guitarist Angus Young pose for a portrait in promotion of their upcoming album, "Rock or Bust" in New York. Williams announced his retirement from the group in a YouTube video posted on Sept. 20, 2016. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
PHILADELPHIA -- AC/DC is losing another member.

Bassist Cliff Williams has announced his departure from the group in a video posted on the band's YouTube channel Tuesday, the same day the group wrapped up its "Rock or Bust" tour in Philadelphia.

Williams says he's "just ready to get off the road" and needs more time for family and to "chill out."

Williams is the second AC/DC member to depart the band this year and the fourth since 2014. Lead singer Brian Johnson stopped touring in March amid concern about hearing loss. Guitarist Malcolm Young retired due to health reasons in 2014 and drummer Phil Rudd left the band that same year amid drug charges.

Williams says the departures didn't play a part in his decision to leave the group.

