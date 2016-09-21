The Latest: Trump, Pence continue outreach to black voters

Republican vice presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, and his wife Karen, right, wave to the crowd at a rally in front of the Colonial Capitol in Williamsburg, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

7:25 a.m.

Donald Trump is continuing his attempted outreach to African-American voters as he and running mate Mike Pence meet with a group of pastors Wednesday in Cleveland.

The gathering will be held at the church of the Rev. Darrell Scott, an early supporter of the Republican presidential nominee. Scott has sometimes traveled with Trump during the campaign and spoke on his behalf at the Republican National Convention in July.

Aides say Pence will introduce Trump, who will speak and then take questions from Scott.

Polls show Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a wide advantage among black voters. African-Americans could prove crucial in several battlegrounds states, including Ohio.

___

4:25 a.m.

Donald Trump's appeal to black voters sounds familiar in Gary, Indiana, and not in a good way.

In 1993, Trump swooped into Gary on his private jet and pledged to make the down-on-its-luck city great again with a riverboat casino along a Lake Michigan shoreline littered with shuttered factories.

Little more than a decade later Trump's company declared bankruptcy, leaving behind lawsuits and hard feelings in the majority-black city.

Trump's lawyers later argued in court that his pledges to Gary were never legally binding.

Looking back, Trump tells The Associated Press that his venture worked out well for Gary.

But a Democratic former Gary city councilman, Roy Pratt, calls Trump a "slick business dealer" and says, "He got as much as he could and then he pulled up and left."