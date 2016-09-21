McHenry County Business Champions nominees announced

hello

MCHENRY -- McHenry County Economic Development Corporation announced the nominees for its 2016 Business Champions.

In its ninth year, MCEDC recognizes outstanding companies who have made a positive impact on McHenry County's economy and who are exceptional primary employers. A primary employer is one creating a product or service that is principally sold outside of a region, generating new money and profits into the region. Examples include manufacturing, back-office operations, service center, professional services, corporate headquarters distribution facilities and research and development entities to name a few.

The nominees for the 2016 Business champion exhibit the qualities that make a business champion -- strong vision, a solid long range business strategy, as well as best practices that make them stand out among others. Nominations categories are based on the number of employees, small 24 or less, medium 25 to 100, large over 100 and over 300 employees. Judges are business leaders from outside of the county.

The 2016 nominees are:

Division I -- Small -- less than 24 employees: Crystal Lake Brewery, Crystal Lake; DeMarco Industrial Vacuums, McHenry; Heartland Cabinet, Crystal Lake; Rock Solid Builders, Inc., McHenry; Vo-Tech, Crystal Lake

Division II -- Medium -- 25 to 100 employees: Burnex Corporation, Ringwood; Chas. Herdrich & Sons, McHenry; Jensen's Plumbing & Heating, Woodstock; Jessup Manufacturing, McHenry; Miller Formless, McHenry; Rita Corp, Crystal Lake; Serv-All Die & Tool Company, Crystal Lake; Studio 2016/Dougherty Enterprises, Woodstock

Division III Large -- Over 100 Employees: General Kinematics, Crystal Lake; JA Frate Companies, McHenry -- Over 300 Employees -- Centegra Health System, Woodstock; Fabrik Molded Plastics, McHenry; and Follett Solutions, McHenry

The 2016 Award winners will be announced at the MCEDC Anniversary Dinner on Oct. 12 by the keynote speaker, Kevin Lobo, chairman and CEO of Stryker Corp.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting MCEDC at (815) 893-0895 or online at www.mchenrycountyedc.com/events.

"McHenry County has many exceptional businesses that support our economy and MCEDC is pleased to recognize their many accomplishments," said Pam Cumpata, president of MCEDC. "We look forward to our dinner and the award ceremony on October 12th, 2016."