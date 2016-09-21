NAI Hiffman completes five lease transaction for Evanston office owner

EVANSTON -- NAI Hiffman recently represented Chicago-based Steelbridge Capital in its five recent lease transactions totaling 28,732 square feet of space the company owns at 500 Davis Center in Evanston.

Katalyst Technologies, a technology solutions company serving a wide array of industries from food and beverage to high tech manufacturing, expanded its occupancy to 13,925 square feet. Katalyst Technologies was represented by Bob Palffy of Steinco. Also extending its tenancy at the property was Best Case Solutions, a leading software company serving bankruptcy attorneys, renewed its 4,968 square feet space. Farm Logix signed a new lease for 2,835 square feet. Farm Logix, a technology company that leverages software to bring local farms together with educational institutions as well as the hospitality industries, was represented by Andy Davidson, with MB Realty. Best Endodontics, renewed its 2,618 square foot facility where they perform microsurgical endodontics; Best Endodontics was represented by Jeff Schomisch of ProTen Realty Advisors. Finally, Opex Analytics, an Evanston-based tech firm, joined the list of long-term tenants with its new 4,368 square foot office. Howard Perino of Cushman & Wakefield represented Opex Analytics in its relocation to 500 Davis Center.

Jason Streepy and Jack Reardon, senior vice presidents with NAI Hiffman's office services group, represented Steelbridge Capital in all the transactions,

500 Davis Center is a 127,500 square-foot multi-story office building in Evanston's premiere business district and has views of Lake Michigan from its higher floors and a full-service parking deck. 500 Davis Center features a completely renovated lobby, elevators and common areas and offers flexible space options ranging in size from 900 square feet to 7,400 square feet.