Report: Chicago Bears face 'lengthy absence" with Cutler

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who was sacked here by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins on the team's first possession of the game Monday, could be sidelined for several weeks with an injured right thumb. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The bad looks a lot like last year's bad.

Right, Bears fans?

Right, Brian Hoyer?

"We just got to improve," the quarterback said after the Bears' 29-14 loss to Philadelphia on Monday night made them 0-2 for the second year in a row. "It's the second week of the season. I was on a (Houston Texans) team last year that was 0-2, that was 2-5, and we made the playoffs. It's a long season. It's not a sprint. It's a marathon."

The Bears, however, may have to take that trip without the services of quarterback Jay Cutler, who left the game in the second half after aggravating an injury to his right thumb.

Citing an anonymous source, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the Bears are preparing for a "lengthy absence" for Cutler. "Now it's a matter of how to fix (surgery or not) his thumb," Rapoport said on Twitter. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Cutler suffered ligament damage to his thumb against the Houston Texans in the season opener for the Bears.

Bears head coach John Fox is expected to provide an update on Cutler's status later today.

In the meantime, Bears fans, get ready for some more Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer started 9 games for the Texans last season and appeared in 11 overall. He threw a career-high 19 touchdown passes (7 interceptions) and boasted a 91.4 passer rating. In comparison, Bears QB Jay Cutler tossed 21 TD passes (11 interceptions) and posted a career-best 92.3 passer rating.

When Cutler went to the sideline late in the third quarter with an injury to his thumb, Hoyer entered in relief.

With the Bears trailing 22-7, the veteran completed 9 of 12 passes for 78 yards (no TDs, no interceptions).

Thumbs-up, right? Well, maybe a soft high-five.

"By the time I got in the game, (Philadelphia) was out there in a prevent defense," Hoyer said. "I was just trying to take completions, not force anything and take a shot when I had a chance."

If Cutler can't play Sunday night at Dallas, Hoyer, who's on his fifth NFL team in eight seasons, will be ready to direct the offense. One of the reasons he says he signed with the Bears in the offseason was offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

"He's here for a reason," said wide receiver Kevin White, who caught a 19-yard pass from Hoyer in the fourth quarter. "I have a lot of confidence in him, as he does in me. We just got to keep moving forward and try to get better."

"Brian's a great leader," tight end Zach Miller said. "He's proven that he can play in this league."

After two games, despite numerous roster changes, the Bears haven't proven that they're any better than last season, when they went 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

"We all just got to do a little bit more and do better than what we've been going," offensive tackle Bobby Massie said. "And things will change."

Counting Cutler, six Bears exited the Philadelphia game with injuries. But with 14 games left, the season is hardly shot, even if it looks that way.

"No panic," Massie said. "That's the attitude. We got to keep pushing. It's too early to pack it in. We still got the opportunity to do big things here."

That appears to be a task larger than the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Massie.

"We can't let it unravel," Miller said. "It's just something that's not an option. We got to come together. We got to figure it out. You can't point any fingers. We're just not a good football team right now."

Neither were the Texans at this time last year.