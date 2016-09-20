Strop, Grimm closer to return for Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop, left, reacts after injuring his left knee and third baseman Javier Baez stands behind him during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. Strop left the game.

A pair of Chicago Cubs relievers threw simulated games Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Grimm, who entered the day having not pitched since last Thursday, tossed a sim game to stay sharp as the Cubs try to ease off him late in the season.

Setup man Pedro Strop said he threw about 20 pitches and felt fine after his sim game. Strop is due to come off the disabled list and pitch in Friday's series opener against the Cardinals. He has been on the disabled list Aug. 11 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. During his rehab, Strop tweaked his groin, setting him back a couple of weeks.

"Now that I'm close, I'm just happy to be good and capable for the team," he said. "Finally I'm going to be contributing and helping the team win."

The plan is to get Strop into about five games before the playoffs begin.

The Cubs had been without both Strop and setup man Hector Rondon because of injuries. Rondon was out from the middle of August until early September with a triceps strain.

"We did well without (Strop) and Rondon, which really surprised me, honestly," said manager Joe Maddon. "And I'm not denigrating the group that did well. I'm just saying I thought they were really that important to us being able to win 90-plus games this year. They both get hurt, and we're able to sustain it."

Big-time number:

With Jason Hammel's victory over the Reds on Monday night, the Cubs have four pitchers with at least 15 victories: Hammel, Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks.

This is the first time since 1935 the Cubs have had four pitchers with at least 15 wins. In '35, it was Larry French, Bill Lee, Charlie Root and Lon Warneke.

"That sounds like the Baltimore Orioles, with Wally Bunker and all those dudes," Joe Maddon said. "Obviously they're good, No. 1. No. 2, I think a big part of it is, beyond that, their preparation is outstanding.

"I think our defense really lends to that, too. When you look at any good pitching staff, if you have that many (wins), you've probably got to look at all the other things that are going on."

Lots of slugging percentage:

Anthony Rizzo hit his 40th double of the season Monday night. He entered Tuesday with 31 home runs. He is the first left-handed hitter in Cubs history to record at least 40 doubles and 30 homers in a season and the fourth Cub overall to do it, joining Rogers Hornsby (1929), Derrek Lee (2005) and Alfonso Soriano (2007).