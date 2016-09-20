Aurora man convicted in Islamic State terror plot: FBI agent 'enticed' him

In this 2015 courtroom sketch, Jonas M. Edmonds, left, and Hasan R. Edmonds, right, stand in front of an FBI agent as they appear at a hearing at federal court in Chicag.

Jonas Edmonds of Aurora said he never meant to go through with a plot to attack a Joliet National Guard base and kill up to 150 people.

But a federal judge today nevertheless sentenced the 30-year-old to 21 years in prison, followed by 20 years of probation. His cousin, Hasan Edmonds, 23, of Aurora, also is expected to be sentenced today in federal court in Chicago.

Attorney James A. Graham asked for 15 years for Jonas Edmonds, who pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and lying to federal authorities.

But Jonas told the judge today the FBI "enticed" him into the plot.

"I do acknowledge my actions and my role in this. One thing the government refuses to admit is the FBI agent encouraged and enticed these actions. Before the agent there was no conspiracy," Jonas Edmonds told the judge.

The two were arrested March 24, 2015, as Hasan Edmonds was at Midway International Airport in Chicago preparing to fly to Egypt.

A former member of the Army National Guard of Illinois, he had begun communicating online a few months earlier with someone he believed was an Islamic State fighter in Libya but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. During their conversations, Edmonds expressed support for the Islamic State and indicated he and his cousin Jonas would travel to the Middle East to fight with the group or stage attacks in the United States.

In March 2015, Hasan Edmonds told a second undercover FBI agent he had purchased a ticket to Cairo, Egypt, in order to travel to fight for the terrorist organization, authorities said. Jonas Edmonds told the same agent that he intended to attack his cousin's former Army National Guard base in Joliet and anticipated leaving a "body count" of up to 150 people.

On March 24, 2015, the cousins and the undercover agent drove to the base, where they discussed the attack. The following day, Jonas Edmonds drove Hasan Edmonds to Midway Airport, then went to Hasan Edmonds' home and retrieved several National Guard uniforms to disguise himself to carry out the attack on the base, federal authorities said. Both men were arrested that day and have been held without bail.

Jonas Edmonds, who has a wife, an infant son and several step children, asked the court to recommend a prison facility close to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so he could be near his family. However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons is under no obligation to follow that recommendation.

Hasan Edmonds' attorney submitted to the court a letter in which he claims he is "not some crazed terrorist with a personal agenda of mayhem and destruction." Rather he is a "young man who was led astray by the hateful rhetoric of a group who could care less about the religion they claim to represent or the people they swear they wish to protect."