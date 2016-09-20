Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Carpentersville armed robbery

hello

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old Chicago man for his role in a Sept. 7 armed robbery of a Carpentersville computer store in which another suspect was shot and killed by a store employee.

Bobby Heard, of the 5200 block of South Honore Street, has been charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder in connection with the robbery at Oscarin's Computer Store, according to Kane County court records.

Police said two men entered the computer store at about 7:30 p.m. armed with guns and restrained the store owner and an employee with plastic zip ties. The men demanded and took money and struck the employee with a gun after he had broken through the ties. The employee, who had a concealed carry permit, grabbed his gun, followed the two men into the parking lot and shot and killed Kenyon Slater, 37, of Chicago.

Heard is charged with first-degree murder because a death occurred during the commission of a forcible, violent felony.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne declined to comment Tuesday.

Police are still seeking a third suspect, who authorities say was waiting for Heard and Slater and drove off with Heard.

Anyone with information about Heard or the third suspect should call Carpentersville Police Cmdr. Paul Brandt at (224) 293-1676.

Heard's bail has been set at $3 million, and he must post $300,000 after his arrest to be released while the case is pending.