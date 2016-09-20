Wheeling approves church for industrial and office district

hello

Wheeling officials Monday approved a special use permit to allow the Promise and Fulfillment Community Church to move into an industrial and office district on Capitol Drive.

The 230-person Korean congregation consists largely of children, and employs three full-time pastors and three part-time support staff members.

The 5.37-acre site at 5110-6360 Capitol Drive includes four buildings that were under contract pending Monday night's special use approval. Promise and Fulfillment Community Church plans to occupy all of one building and about 30 percent of another.

The main building will include a sanctuary, fellowship hall, preschool area, nursery, library, offices and a choir room. A chapel, library, classrooms and office space will be housed in a portion of the second building.

Remaining space in the buildings will be occupied by commercial tenants, said Wheeling Village Manager Jon Sfondilis.

The church's new space is located less than a half mile from the Korean Cultural Center of Chicago.

"This congregation is part of a community that is growing," Sfondilis said. "And they represent Wheeling positively to a much larger audience."

Sfondilis said the church fits in with other organizations that occupy buildings in the area, including National Lewis University -- Wheeling Campus and Alexander Graham Bell Montessori School.

Large worship services will be held Sundays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Smaller worship services and Bible studies will be held during early morning and evening hours.