New day care to be built in Arlington Heights

Plans for Kensington School, a private day care center proposed for 840 E. Kensington Road in Arlington Heights, won approval from the village board Monday. The school has several other locations in the West suburbs. Courtesy of Kensington School

Kensington School, a new day care center for up to 150 children, will soon be built in Arlington Heights.

Plans approved by the village board Monday call for construction of the school on a 2-acre site at the northwest corner of Dryden Avenue and Kensington Road.

The planned school's address on Kensington Road is a coincidence, as owner Barbara Marlas runs several day cares by the same name in other suburbs, including Naperville, St. Charles, Geneva, Wheaton, La Grange and Elmhurst.

The site is part of the Arlington Market planned unit development within the Hickory-Kensington area TIF, but the school's owners will not receive any financial incentives for coming to Arlington Heights.

"We feel that Arlington Heights is a wonderful possibility for us," Marlas said. "We feel you have a great community and we have long wanted to be a part of it."

Marlas said her schools in other suburbs often have wait lists to attend. The school also is planning a new location in Glenview, she said.

Plans in Arlington Heights call for a 15,000-square-foot building along with a playground and parking lot. The school would have about 23 employees and be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Morning, afternoon and full-day programs will be offered.

"I think it's a perfect fit for this community and I bet you'll have a waiting list immediately here, too," Trustee Jim Tinaglia said.

Village officials said the site originally was zoned for commercial development. After talking with real estate brokers, they said they realized it is not a highly desirable place for retail.

"Even though we thought the grand scheme was to have retail, I think this is a good foundation for this corner and I hope it will jump-start our Hickory-Kensington area," Trustee Robin Labedz said.