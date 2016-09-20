Long Grove's Apple Festival returns Friday

hello

Apple Fest has something for apple lovers young and old, from continuous live music by top Chicago area bands, to a pop-up apple orchard for the family in the town's central Fountain Square, to hundreds of apple-inspired treats, such as Long Grove Confectionery's famous apple cider doughnuts and caramel apples.

The 24th annual Long Grove Apple Festival will be Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, drawing thousands of visitors to the historic downtown.

Once visitors get their fix of fall's favorite fruit and the many delicious ways to enjoy it, they can enjoy Long Grove's historic buildings, cobblestone walkways and independent shops on streets closed to traffic through the weekend.

"Although it's been a hit for decades, Apple Fest has a new found energy," Ryan Messner, president of Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, said in a news release. "It's the last big festival of the year and the unofficial kickoff to autumn and the holidays. This is our can't miss signature event!"

New this year is the pop-up apple orchard, where local vendors only will decorate Long Grove's Fountain Square, full of makeshift apple trees and locally made delicacies in an open air marketplace.

Also new this year are free kiddie ballroom dancing group lessons and contests spearheaded by "Dancing with the Stars" alum Jesse DeSoto, who's opening a new Fred Astaire dance studio in Long Grove.

The family fun continues all weekend with a wide-variety of apple-themed throwback events and games headlined by the apple pie-eating contests.

Apple Fest guests can choose from countless apple treats from local merchants and vendors all weekend long. Examples include:

• Apple pies, apple cider, caramel apples and apple cider doughnuts with sugar and cinnamon from Long Grove Confectionary.

• Apple cake, apple spiced doughnuts, and caramel apple lattes from Beans & Leaves Coffee & Tea Café.

• Apple and rhubarb pie, apple butter with scones, and apple tea from High Tea with Gerri.

• Apple-flavored popcorn from Long Grove Popcorn Shoppe.

• Candied apples, apple fudge, apple sour candies, apple caramels, a variety of apple saltwater taffy, and apple licorice from Ma & Pa's Candy.

• Honey apple pecan dip mix from Country Home Creations from Mangel Gifts.

• Caramel apple martinis from Enzo & Lucia Ristorante.

• Fresh-baked apple turnovers, caramelized apple and bacon cheeseburger, caramel apple sundae, a variety of apple martinis, and seasonal hard cider from Village Tavern.

• Apple pie flavored cigars from Neumann's Cigars & More.

• Broken Earth Winery's Albarino white wine, with the aroma and flavor of Fuji apples.

Free live music will play continuously on several stages spread out through fest grounds. Weekend headliners programmed by festival producer Ravenswood Special Events include '80s band Sixteen Candles on Friday, rock band 7th heaven on Saturday and Top 40 country band Bella Cain on Sunday. The full schedule and other festival information are at longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per day. Kids 12 and under get in free. Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Free parking is available in public lots and free shuttles are available from remote parking at Chase Plaza, Lake-Cook and Arlington Heights roads in Buffalo Grove.