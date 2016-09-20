Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/20/2016 10:57 AM

Court: Menard founder doesn't owe woman ownership interest

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
 
 

MADISON, Wis. -- A state appeals court says a judge properly dismissed claims that the founder of the Menard's building supply chain owes his former fiancee ownership interest in the company.

Debra Sands sued in 2008 alleging she lived with John Menard from 1998 to 2006 and was engaged to him. She claimed she performed legal work for Menard's company and Menard repeatedly promised to compensate her with an ownership interest. Menard denied making such promises.

Eau Claire County Judge Paul Lenz dismissed Sands claims, finding she violated rules that generally prohibit attorneys from acquiring ownership adverse to the client.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday. Sands' attorney says he disagrees with the ruling and is considering asking the state Supreme Court to take the case.

