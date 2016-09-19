Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball
Team Comment
1. Geneva (14-0) Wheaton Classic champs
2. Benet (13-1) Nielsen, Snelling all-tourney at Wheaton Classic
3. St. Francis (11-4) Big Rich East tourney coming up
4. Glenbard West (16-3) Brodner MVP at own tournament
5. St. Charles East (13-3) McAuley Invite champs face No. 1 Tuesday
6. Stevenson (19-2) Jori Radtke slams 1,000th kill
7. Palatine (8-2) 3-0 in MSL West
8. Wheaton North (16-4) Beat Naperville N. for 5th at Wheaton Classic
9. Kaneland (17-3) Knights have won 9 straight
10. Neuqua Valley (8-6) Record includes losses to Benet (2), Geneva, Marist
11. Metea Valley (16-4) Junior OH Dowd all-tourney at Wheaton Classic
12. Wheeling (14-7) Upset Hersey, 3-0 in MSL East
13. Hersey (12-4) Huskies went 5-0 in own tourney
14. Lakes (10-3) McKenna Lahr 13 kills vs. Wauconda
15. Naperville North (10-5) Budnik all-tourney at Wheaton Classic
16. Prospect (8-4) Myers tough front and back row
17. Rolling Meadows (14-7) Libero Robinson makes big plays
18. Huntley (6-1) Still waiting to get to meat of schedule
19. Rosary (10-4) Royals on the road until Sept. 29
20. Barrington (4-8) G. Morris tough at net