Girls volleyball / Top 20

1. Geneva (14-0) Wheaton Classic champs

2. Benet (13-1) Nielsen, Snelling all-tourney at Wheaton Classic

3. St. Francis (11-4) Big Rich East tourney coming up

4. Glenbard West (16-3) Brodner MVP at own tournament

5. St. Charles East (13-3) McAuley Invite champs face No. 1 Tuesday

6. Stevenson (19-2) Jori Radtke slams 1,000th kill

7. Palatine (8-2) 3-0 in MSL West

8. Wheaton North (16-4) Beat Naperville N. for 5th at Wheaton Classic

9. Kaneland (17-3) Knights have won 9 straight

10. Neuqua Valley (8-6) Record includes losses to Benet (2), Geneva, Marist

11. Metea Valley (16-4) Junior OH Dowd all-tourney at Wheaton Classic

12. Wheeling (14-7) Upset Hersey, 3-0 in MSL East

13. Hersey (12-4) Huskies went 5-0 in own tourney

14. Lakes (10-3) McKenna Lahr 13 kills vs. Wauconda

15. Naperville North (10-5) Budnik all-tourney at Wheaton Classic

16. Prospect (8-4) Myers tough front and back row

17. Rolling Meadows (14-7) Libero Robinson makes big plays

18. Huntley (6-1) Still waiting to get to meat of schedule

19. Rosary (10-4) Royals on the road until Sept. 29

20. Barrington (4-8) G. Morris tough at net