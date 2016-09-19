Eagles players join anthem protest at Soldier Field

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Steven Means (51), strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) and defensive back Ron Brooks (33) raise their arms during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Chicago.

Soldier Field joined the list of NFL stadiums in which some of the league's players decided to protest the national anthem.

This protest took place Monday night in front of a nationally televised ESPN audience as the Philadelhia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Ron Brooks and Steven Means raised their right fists.

No Bears showed any signs of protest.

The trio of Eagles joined San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick, Denver's Brandon Marshall and a smattering of other players who say they are fed up with the way African Americans continue to get a raw deal in this country.

"There's just a lot of things systematically that have been set up in this country since its inception that really … put minorities, especially African Americans, at a disadvantage when you talk about quality of life and actually growing in this country," Jenkins told reporters in Philadelphia.

"So we want to continue to keep that conversation going, push it to as many people as we can, obviously while also doing our part in bringing forth change."

Jenkins said he understands plenty of people don't agree with the protests, but that's OK as long as it advances the conversation. He also doesn't want it to be a distraction for his teammates as they go out and do the job they're being paid to do.

"The goal is not to divide people, but the goal is also not to beat around the bush," Jenkins said. "If it comes down to making people uncomfortable by speaking the truth, then I'd always make you uncomfortable with the truth.

"Obviously it's a fine line to walk when you're talking about a team atmosphere … but at the same time this is bigger than football."

Jim Cornelison, who sings the anthem before every Blackhawks home game, sang Monday night and said it was the seventh straight time he has done so for a Bears home opener.

Jenkins, an eighth-year safety out of Ohio State, sacked Jay Cutler on the Bears' second play of the game for a 10-yard loss.

Sitting it out:

Bears inactives Monday night were CB's Kyle Fuller (knee) and Cre'Von LeBlanc, S Deon Bush, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, offensive lineman Eric Kush, wide receiver Cam Meredith and defensive end Cornelius Washington.

Among the Eagles inactives were two starters, tight end Zach Ertz (rib) and cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring).