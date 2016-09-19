Metal detectors speed up security lines at Bears' opener

Fans reacts to a pass interference penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday at Soldier Field in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Only if escorted by Bears Pro Bowl guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton would football fans have moved swifter through security Monday night at Soldier Field.

Per NFL protocol, all stadiums are mandated to have walk-through metal detectors, called magnetometers, this season. Last year, upon entering stadiums, fans were only "wanded" by security personnel.

This year, similar to airport security, fans are required to drop their cellphones, keys, cameras and other metal devices in a tray, then walk through a metal detector.

What it meant Monday night as the Bears hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener was that fans got into Soldier Field much quicker.

"That's the nice thing about these (magnetometers)," said Luka Serra, a spokesman for Soldier Field. "While from an expense standpoint they're quite costly, the speed and service are so much faster. We're able to get people in a lot faster than we have in the past."

The magnetometers were also used for the Bears' family fest last month and the team's two preseason games. Stadiums still are using the electronic wands as a secondary protocol, Serra said.

"If somebody goes through the 'mags' and they're still beeping, (security) will pull (the person) aside and 'wand' them," Serra said. "It could be just over-sensitivity on the 'mags,' but we want to make sure that there's nothing left on (the person)."

A security person manning the south gates credited fans for being more prepared for the heightened security measures.

"They're used to it now," she said. "Last year it didn't go as smoothly."

Serra sees an added benefit to the magnetometers.

"They're really meant, one, to safeguard the stadium, but there's also a psychological benefit," Serra said. "People that are coming to public events like this do feel safer."