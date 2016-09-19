Girls tennis: Lake County roundup

Mundelein d. Carmel: Thanks in part to a 6-0, 6-0 sweep by Isabel Alviar in the No. 1 singles match, Mundelein edged Carmel, 4-3.

Kalli Majewski of Mundelein got a 6-2, 6-0 win in the No. 2 singles match.

Carmel's No. 1 doubles team of Karina Falkstrom and Marie Kapelevich won their match, 6-0, 6-1.

Crystal Lake Central d. Wauconda: Despite wins in the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches, Wauconda suffered a 4-3 loss to Crystal Lake Central.

Sarah Hackman won the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0 and the doubles team of Charlene Bernardo and Taylor Splingaire won their match, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Warren d. Antioch: Kelsey Neville of Antioch won the No. 1 singles match (6-4, 7-6 (9-7)) but Antioch fell to Warren, 5-2.

Warren's team of Britta Johnson and Zoe Serelis won the No. 1 doubles match, 6-0, 6-2.