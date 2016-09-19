6-month-old among 3 children, woman killed in Rockford fire

hello

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Officials in Rockford have identified three children and a woman who died in a northern Illinois house fire.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says 27-year-old Keandra Austin, 9-year-old V'Angelo Totty, 6-year-old Keeryn Austin and 6-month-old Aliya Beasley-Austin died in the Saturday morning blaze. Autopsies are planned Monday to determine whether the fire or something else caused the deaths.

The Rockford Fire Department says it's investigating the cause of the fire. Rockford Public Schools officials say they will have a grief team available Monday for staff and students at the school where V'Angelo and Keeryn attended classes.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in a single-family home around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Fire department officials say the house was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.