Aurora Police searching for men involved in crime spree Saturday

Aurora police are looking for a group of men who shot a person in the neck, grazed a 10-year-old with a bullet to the head, robbed a group of teens, carjacked a vehicle, and caused a hit-and-run accident Saturday, authorities said.

The crime spree started at 5:27 p.m. Saturday when three teens -- 13 and 14 -- told police they were victims of an armed robbery in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities said the three girls were walking with two teenage boys they had just met when a green minivan approached them at a high rate of speed.

A man armed with a handgun and wearing a bandanna over his face got out of the vehicle and demanded their valuables. One of the boys handed over some jewelry, and the suspect ran back to the vehicle, which took off westbound on Plum Street.

The two male teens left the area prior to police arriving, authorities said.

The girls told police the minivan was occupied by at least two other men. One of the teens was treated at the scene for a leg injury after being struck by the minivan.

A few minutes after the armed robbery a police officer spotted the minivan at a red light at Illinois Avenue at Randall Road. The minivan driver took off at a high rate of speed with the officer in pursuit, authorities said, ignoring several traffic control devices. The chase was called off by police when officers deemed the chase unsafe for other drivers.

A short time later, the minivan boxed in a Ford Taurus driven by a 63-year-old man and his 61-year-old girlfriend near Route 56 and Interstate 88, authorities said.

Occupants of the minivan -- two of whom were armed with handguns -- commandeered the Taurus, heading westbound on Route 56. The couple, uninjured, told police there were a minimum of four occupants in the minivan.

Police said the green minivan was stolen from the 600 block of Gates Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

The Ford was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Prairie Street and Edgelawn Drive at 5:49 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. A 68-year-old woman told police her vehicle's fender was hit by the Taurus, which was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Within three minutes of that crash, police received a call saying the Taurus was stopped near Lake Street and Ridgeway Avenue and its occupants ran from the vehicle. Police said they believe at least three people were in the car when it was abandoned. The suspects were not located during a search of the area by Aurora and state police.

About five hours later, police responded to a call for shots fired in the 100 block of North Ohio Street and learned several people were fired upon in an outdoor common area.

The suspects, one of whom was armed, approached the group on foot from behind a home in the 900 block of Fulton Street, opened fire, yelled a gang slogan, and the two ran to what was later learned to be a Jeep Wrangler reported stolen from Aurora.

A bullet grazed a 10-year old boy in the head as he sat at a picnic table and several rounds entered an apartment building. The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Less than 10 minutes later, suspects matching the same description and driving the same vehicle were involved in a shooting in the 1300 block of Plum Street, authorities said.

A 52-year-old man had just backed his car out of a friend's driveway in the area when the stolen Jeep approached from the opposite direction. An argument took place between the men before the driver of the Wrangler intentionally crashed the Jeep into the victim's car.

The 52-year-old man exited his vehicle along with a 49-year-old witness, and the two approached the Jeep where a fight broke out.

A man in the Jeep pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, one of which hit the 49-year-old man in the neck.

All the suspects exited the vehicle and the gunman fired several more shots, this time at a sport utility vehicle driving westbound on Plum Street. The vehicle, which was occupied by five juveniles, was struck twice though none of the passengers were hit.

The suspects ran from the scene and police were not able to locate them.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s and the shooter was dressed in dark clothing.

The 49-year-old man was taken to an Aurora hospital and later airlifted to a suburban hospital where his condition was stabilized. He is expected to survive.

The Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the 600 block of High Street.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information to call them at (630) 256-5500, or to call the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.