Rauner meets with bomb technicians, says no imminent threat here

Gov. Bruce Rauner said at a gathering of bomb technicians Monday that there are no imminent threats in Illinois following the recent bombings in New York City and New Jersey.

"But we are encouraging and reminding everybody to stay vigilant," Rauner said. "If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement right away."

The International Association of Bomb Technicians & Investigators was meeting in Springfield Monday, days after a bomb exploded in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 29 people. Also on Saturday, a garbage can exploded at the site of a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was hurt.

"We are keeping our Illinois State Police and our statewide terrorism intelligence center active," Rauner said.

Rauner was asked later if he'd be voting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but he declined to answer directly, saying he wasn't going to talk about the race.