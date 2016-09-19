Grayslake Elementary District 46 officials have changed the time for a meeting where a parents group plans to request the district provide daily recess for younger children. The meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the start time has been moved from 6:30 to 6 p.m. It will be at Grayslake Middle School, 440 Barron Blvd., Grayslake. The parents group, D46 Parents for Regular Recess, said it will submit an online petition for more recess time for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. They now receive two, 15-minute recess periods per week.
New Grayslake meeting time
