updated: 9/19/2016 9:21 PM

Fire damages garage in Carpentersville

Daily Herald report

A fire of undetermined origin Monday resulted in severe damage to a garage and left a home in Carpentersville uninhabitable.

Firefighters called about 3:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Merrywell Court found heavy smoke and fire coming from an attached garage. An occupant who was at home at the time called 911, according to the Carpentersville and Countryside Fire Protection District. Firefighters from West Dundee, Rutland and Algonquin also responded and the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The home was not damaged but was uninhabitable Monday because of high carbon monoxide levels, according to the fire department.

