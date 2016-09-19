Dining events: Restaurant Michael hosts Wednesday wine dinner

The roasted duck breast, juniper-wild huckleberry gastrique and duck confit and foie gras filled summer patty pan squash will be served during Restaurant Michael's special wine dinner Wednesday, Sept. 21. Courtesy of Restaurant Michael

Restaurant Michael's wine dinner

Restaurant Michael partners with Terlato wines and the Wilmette Wine Cellar for a wine dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Chef Michael Lachowicz's dinner menu includes: corn and truffle shooters with lobster ravioli; turban of Dover Sole; Wagyu steak tartar; grilled onglet of Wagyu excellente flat iron steak; Warm Brie de Meaux Layered with Summer Truffle; and warm peach souffle. All courses are paired with selections from Terlato's wine portfolio. $79 per person. Restaurant Michael is at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. (847) 441-3100 or restaurantmichael.com.

Blaze Pizza's back to school specials

Blaze Pizza says welcome back to school with $4 pizzas for students on Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and 28. The fast-casual artisanal pizza joint encourages students to post their favorite pizza pics to Instagram with the hashtag #BLAZEBacktoSchool to potentially win pizza prizes. Students older than 14 must show a valid high school or college ID to purchase a $4 pizza. Blaze Pizza has locations throughout the city and suburbs. Blazepizza.com.

Garrett Popcorn's anniversary tin

Popcorn just got real groovy at Garrett Popcorn Shops, where the company celebrates its 67th anniversary with a limited edition one-gallon tin. The tin, priced at $19.49, is available beginning Friday in stores and online for as long as supplies last. Garrett Popcorn has locations throughout the city. GarrettPopcorn.com.