Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/19/2016 9:41 AM

DuPage Medical Group adds OB-GYN in Naperville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

DOWNERS GROVE -- Dr. Michele Carney has joined DuPage Medical Group, the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in the Chicago region.

Carney joins DMG with more than 14 years' experience and focuses on minimally invasive surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System, infertility, high-risk obstetrics, laser vaginal restoration and treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding.

She earned her medical degree from Rush University, where she also completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as well as the American Medical Association. Carney describes her philosophy of care as a commitment to creating strong relationships and providing quality, patient-centered care.

"We're honored to have Dr. Carney join our physician family," says DMG Chief Operating Officer Dennis Fine. "She is a highly talented OB-GYN who has years of experience treating women throughout the Naperville area."

Affiliated with Edward Hospital, Carney is practicing at DMG's Naperville facility, located at 608 S. Washington St., Suite 204.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account