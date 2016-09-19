DuPage Medical Group adds OB-GYN in Naperville

DOWNERS GROVE -- Dr. Michele Carney has joined DuPage Medical Group, the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in the Chicago region.

Carney joins DMG with more than 14 years' experience and focuses on minimally invasive surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System, infertility, high-risk obstetrics, laser vaginal restoration and treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding.

She earned her medical degree from Rush University, where she also completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as well as the American Medical Association. Carney describes her philosophy of care as a commitment to creating strong relationships and providing quality, patient-centered care.

"We're honored to have Dr. Carney join our physician family," says DMG Chief Operating Officer Dennis Fine. "She is a highly talented OB-GYN who has years of experience treating women throughout the Naperville area."

Affiliated with Edward Hospital, Carney is practicing at DMG's Naperville facility, located at 608 S. Washington St., Suite 204.