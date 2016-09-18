Breaking News Bar
 
Ty Dillon to replace Regan Smith in Chicagoland race

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JOLIET, Ill. -- Ty Dillon will replace Regan Smith in the No. 7 Chevrolet for the Sprint Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway as Smith remains in North Carolina awaiting the birth of his child.

Smith left the track Friday to be with his wife, Megan, who had gone into labor with the couple's second child. Dillon drove the car in practice Friday and Saturday. Qualifying was canceled because of rain, which left Smith in the 33rd starting spot.

The driver change means Dillon will start at the back of the field Sunday.

It will be the ninth Sprint Cup race this season for Dillon, who drives full-time in the Xfinity Series.

