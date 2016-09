Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gets 2,500th career hit

CLEVELAND -- Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera has singled in the third inning Sunday at Cleveland for the 2,500th hit of his career.

Cabrera, a two-time American League MVP, became the 100th player in major league history to reach the milestone with his line drive off Tigers starter Trevor Bauer.

Cabrera was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the first inning but remained in the game after being checked by a team trainer.