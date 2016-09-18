Garoppolo hurt; Williams carted off after scary hit

hello

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) is hit by Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller (13) after his goal line interception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Trainers cart New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (25) off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo receives attention after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of New England's game against Miami on Sunday with a shoulder injury, meaning the highest-profile replacement in the NFL needed a replacement of his own.

Garoppolo - filling in for suspended quarterback Tom Brady - took a big hit from Miami's Kiko Alonso in the second quarter of the Patriots' game against the Dolphins on Sunday and left for further evaluation.

The Patriots did not disclose the severity of the injury, but said Garoppolo was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Garoppolo was 18 of 27 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in less than a half, as New England rolled to a 24-3 halftime lead. He was replaced by rookie Jacoby Brissett, a South Florida native who found himself facing essentially his hometown team in his pro debut. The Pats' emergency quarterback would figure to be wide receiver Julian Edelman.

There was a very scary scene in the first half of Sunday's early games as well.

Cornerback P.J. Williams of the New Orleans Saints needed to be placed on a backboard and taken off on a cart after he took multiple blows to the head while trying to make a tackle in his team's game against the New York Giants. Fox Sports reported that Williams was moving his extremities at a nearby hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion.

In other injuries Sunday:

- Redskins nose tackle Kedric Golston injured his right hamstring on the first play from scrimmage and is out for the rest of the game. He was replaced by Ziggy Hood.

- Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah left in the first quarter against Tennessee with a left ankle injury. Ansah was being tended to on the sideline. He had 14 1-2 sacks last season.

- Dolphins running back Arian Foster left the game in New England with a groin injury, with the team saying his return was questionable. Foster was hampered in the week leading up to this game with a hamstring problem, and is coming off surgery to repair his Achilles as well. Miami also lost linebacker Spencer Paysinger in the first half.

- Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was taken to the locker room after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. Stewart was replaced by Fozzy Whittaker.

- Houston wide receiver Braxton Miller hurt a hamstring, with his return also listed as questionable.