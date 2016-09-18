Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 9/18/2016 4:00 PM

Brewers score early, beat Hendricks and Chicago Cubs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Milwaukee Brewers scored 2 runs in the second inning against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks and held on for a 3-1 victory at Wrigley Field. Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings.

      The Milwaukee Brewers scored 2 runs in the second inning against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks and held on for a 3-1 victory at Wrigley Field. Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings.
    Assocaited Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

The Milwaukee Brewers scored 2 runs in the second inning against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks and held on for a 3-1 victory at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings. The Brewers' Chris Carter hit his 36th home run of the season, a high drive to left field, in the eighth inning against reliever Felix Pena.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the second inning with 4 singles to score the 2 runs off Hendricks.

The Cubs came within 2-1 in the sixth on a pinch-hit RBI by Tommy La Stella, who was batting for Hendricks.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account