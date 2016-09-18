Brewers score early, beat Hendricks and Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers scored 2 runs in the second inning against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks and held on for a 3-1 victory at Wrigley Field.
Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings. The Brewers' Chris Carter hit his 36th home run of the season, a high drive to left field, in the eighth inning against reliever Felix Pena.
Scouting reportCubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field
TV: Comcast SportsNet Monday and Tuesday; WGN Wednesday
Radio: WSCR 670-AM
Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Jason Hammel (14-9) vs. Tim Adleman (2-4) Monday; Jon Lester (17-4) vs. TBD Tuesday; John Lackey (9-8) vs. Robert Stephenson (2-1) Wednesday. All games 7:05 p.m.
At a glance: The Cubs are 10-3 against the Reds this season, 4-2 at Wrigley Field. Cincinnati is buried in last place in the NL Central. Joey Votto has enjoyed a resurgence second half for the Reds. After batting .252 before the all-star break, Votto entered Sunday with his season line up to .313/.428/.519 with 24 homers and 85 RBI. He entered Sunday having batted .401 since the break. Adam Duvall led the Reds with 31 homers and 92 RBI. Reds pitching ranked 13th in the NL Sunday with a 4.89 ERA. The Cubs entered the day first, at 3.12. Hammel is 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA at Wrigley Field this season, the second-best home mark in baseball.
Next: St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Friday-Sunday
-- Bruce Miles
The Brewers opened the scoring in the second inning with 4 singles to score the 2 runs off Hendricks.
The Cubs came within 2-1 in the sixth on a pinch-hit RBI by Tommy La Stella, who was batting for Hendricks.