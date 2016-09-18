Brewers score early, beat Hendricks and Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers scored 2 runs in the second inning against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks and held on for a 3-1 victory at Wrigley Field. Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings. Assocaited Press

Hendricks dropped to 15-8 and his league-leading ERA went up a tick, from 2.03 to 2.06 as he allowed 2 runs in 6 innings. The Brewers' Chris Carter hit his 36th home run of the season, a high drive to left field, in the eighth inning against reliever Felix Pena.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the second inning with 4 singles to score the 2 runs off Hendricks.

The Cubs came within 2-1 in the sixth on a pinch-hit RBI by Tommy La Stella, who was batting for Hendricks.