Bears' Floyd looks small, but packs punch



Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd tries to hold back Browns tight end Seth Devalve during the second half of a preseason game Sept. 1 in Cleveland. Floyd may look small, but coach Joe Fox says it's playing power that matters more. Associated Press

Rookie Leonard Floyd looks less like an NFL first-round draft pick than an NBA player -- a skinny NBA player.

But the 6-foot-4, 240-pound outside linebacker has deceiving strength and power. He had 5 tackles and a half-sack in his NFL debut, while playing more snaps (60) than any of the Bears' outside linebackers. He also showed, as he did at Georgia, that he's an asset in coverage.

"I learned a long time ago that it's playing strength," coach John Fox said. "Weight-room strength is one thing. Size is another thing. But delivering force is the key.

"Leonard, regardless of his weight -- and he will gain weight, that I'll guarantee you -- he plays explosive. He does deliver force, even though it's not all with weight. There's an explosion and length. He plays the game strong without being 280 pounds."

Family time, priceless:

It's nearly impossible to avoid Peyton Manning pitching one product or another on TV. Conversely, Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is notable for his absence from commercial messages.

Why?

"I think you all know my salary ($126.7 million over seven years)," Cutler said. "I get paid enough to play football, and with kids and everything else, you've got to factor that in. Your free time is your free time. You can't get any more free time. You can't buy it. You can't find it on the street. So, my time, I take that seriously, and I use it the way I use it."

To each his own:

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins says he's planning some type of protest during the national anthem before Monday night's game against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Bears coach John Fox said he doesn't know if any of his players are planning to do the same, though there were no demonstrations in Week One.

"I haven't brought it up," Fox said. "I think it's pretty much an individual decision. I know personally my focus has been on playing the Eagles and what it takes to beat the Eagles. So I haven't really thought too much about the anthem."

Fox was asked if any protest by Bears players would be a distraction.

"It doesn't really matter what my view is," Fox said. "I choose to stand and put my hand on my heart for the national anthem."

Forget about it:

The last Bears-Eagles game, Dec. 22, 2013, was extremely forgettable -- for the Bears.

The Bears came in 8-6 and in playoff contention. They left on the short end of a 54-11 wipeout.

"Which game was that?" quarterback Jay Cutler said when asked for his recollections. When his memory was refreshed, he said: "You get pounded like that, you try to forget that one quickly."

So, no lessons learned?

"Not at this point," Cutler said. "It's a whole different crew; whole different situation."

All-around good:

In his NFL debut, Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz went 8-for-8 when blitzed and was also 5-for-6 for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns on throws 15-plus yards downfield.

But Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the second overall pick in the draft was impressive in all phases.

"He was just efficient no matter what they were doing," Fangio said.

