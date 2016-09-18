Pet lovers' paradise in Libertyville

hello

Animal lovers of all kinds gathered Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex for the Chicago Pet Show.

The two-day event included 100 pet-related vendors, animal rescue organizations and pet service companies. Visitors shopped for pet products, watched magic acts, and saw coldblooded creatures and birds of all kinds up close.

Some of the presentations included Animal Quest Exotic Animal Shows, dog trainer Alex Rothacker, Barking Angel's Service Dogs and Two Paws Up trick dog.

Half the Chicago Pet Shows' gate revenues benefits rescues, shelters and humane societies. For information about Chicago Pet Shows and its upcoming shows visit www.chicagopetshow.com.