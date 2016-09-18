Brother tops brother to win Fox Valley Marathon

hello

For a pair of running brothers, the first time at the Advocate Dreyer Fox Valley Marathon has proved to be the charm.

Running his first marathon, Jeff Wysong of Chicago was the top finisher Sunday, tracing the 26.2-mile course from St. Charles to Aurora and back in two hours and 38 minutes.

Just two years earlier, his brother, Charles Wysong of Wawaka, Indiana, claimed first place in what also was his first marathon.

This year, Charles placed second, crossing the finish line about 10 minutes behind his younger brother.

Jeff Wysong said he thought his brother would give him some competition, calling it "a friendly rivalry."

"He had some setbacks this summer. But if he's in shape, he's every bit as fast or faster," he added.

Charles said he was happy for his brother.

"I had the opportunity to win two years ago, and I'm glad he had the opportunity today," he said. "I just wanted to push him as hard as he could go and run as fast as God would let me run today."

It was the seventh-annual running of the event, which was the brainchild of organizers Craig Bixler and Dave Sheble.

"This year was smoother than we have ever had in the past," Bixler said, adding that 3,300 runners competed in the event, which also featured a half marathon and 20-mile run.

"It's a unique course," Bixler said, pointing out that it combines elements of trail and city marathons.

Mitch Gilbert of Naperville won the 20-mile race, posting a time of two hours and four minutes.

"I just like how it's on the river," Gilbert said. "You go through four different towns. It's very scenic, very fun, (with) good atmosphere."

Many were using the event as a tune up for the Oct. 9 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, including Kelley Gallagher of Mundelein, who was the top female finisher among the 20-milers.

"I was kind of testing out my pace that I plan to run in (the Chicago) race, and it worked out really well," she said. "I was hoping to go 2:20, so I was under that."

Damon King of Chicago finished first among the half-marathoners, with a time of one hour and 13 minutes.

"I'm doing the Chicago Marathon in a few weeks, so I wanted to get a race to just tune me up for that, get a little bit below a half-marathon pace, so when we get out there in Chicago and do 26.2, that pace goes a little bit easier," he said.