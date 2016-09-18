District 214 hosting discussion of presidential race

hello

Daily Herald columnist Kerry Lester, Chicago Sun-Times investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos, former Illinois Republican Party chairman Pat Brady and Democratic consultant Eric Adelstein will take part Tuesday in a panel discussion on the presidential election, hosted by Northwest Suburban High School District 214.

The event begins at 7 p.m., at the district's main office, 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights. Tom Smith, a division head and debate coach at John Hersey High School, will serve as moderator.

Attendees will be able to submit written questions for consideration during the conversation. This is a free event, but seats are limited. Reserve your seat online www.d214.org/panel.

This event is hosted by High School District 214 Community Education, part of the district's Community Engagement and Outreach Department, toward a goal of lifelong learning.