Cook County
updated: 9/18/2016 7:37 PM

Cook County commissioner dies at 79

Cook County Commissioner Joan Murphy died Sunday morning after a long, private battle with breast cancer.

The 79-year-old Crestwood resident's death was announced in a statement from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Murphy served began her service as a commissioner in 2002. Before that she served as the village clerk in Crestwood, then as the clerk in Worth Township before becoming Worth Township supervisor prior to winning a seat on the county board.

"Joan's long career in public service is one that even those of us who have spent years in government can admire," Preckwinkle said. "She cared deeply about and was a champion for working people. Joan was a thoughtful legislator, a class act respected by and considerate of her colleagues, ever king to others and possessed a good sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time."

