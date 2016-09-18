Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/18/2016 8:26 PM

Kirk launches ad highlighting Duckworth VA lawsuit

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, a Highland Park Republican

      U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, a Highland Park Republican

  • U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat

      U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat

 
Kerry Lester
 
 

Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk launched a new ad Sunday evening that highlights a workplace retaliation suit filed against his Democratic opponent while she was head of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.

The ad, called "Priorities," features Denise Goins and Christine Butler, two workers from the downstate Anna Veteran's Home who alleged U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth violated state ethics laws by taking action against them.

The workers contend Duckworth tried to fire one of them and gave the other a bad review that cost her raises after they complained about leadership at the VA home, where they still work. Duckworth denies treating the employees unfairly.

Butler in the spot notes that Duckworth "put her personal aspirations ahead of the veterans' care."

The ad, which is airing in the Chicago media market, also describes Duckworth -- who lost her legs when flying a helicopter over Iraq in 2004 -- as a war hero, but in the same breath criticizes her record as a public servant.

The case dates back to 2007, but is still being resolved as the sides negotiate terms of a final settlement agreement.

The race between Kirk, of Highland Park, and Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, is nationally watched as Democrats try to reclaim control of the Senate in November.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account