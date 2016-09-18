Kirk launches ad highlighting Duckworth VA lawsuit

hello

Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk launched a new ad Sunday evening that highlights a workplace retaliation suit filed against his Democratic opponent while she was head of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.

The ad, called "Priorities," features Denise Goins and Christine Butler, two workers from the downstate Anna Veteran's Home who alleged U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth violated state ethics laws by taking action against them.

The workers contend Duckworth tried to fire one of them and gave the other a bad review that cost her raises after they complained about leadership at the VA home, where they still work. Duckworth denies treating the employees unfairly.

Butler in the spot notes that Duckworth "put her personal aspirations ahead of the veterans' care."

The ad, which is airing in the Chicago media market, also describes Duckworth -- who lost her legs when flying a helicopter over Iraq in 2004 -- as a war hero, but in the same breath criticizes her record as a public servant.

The case dates back to 2007, but is still being resolved as the sides negotiate terms of a final settlement agreement.

The race between Kirk, of Highland Park, and Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, is nationally watched as Democrats try to reclaim control of the Senate in November.