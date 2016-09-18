Who rocked the Emmys red carpet: Washington, Paulson, Culpo

Terrence Howard arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Rami Malek accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for âMr. Robotâ at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Carly Chaikin, left, and Rami Malek arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Olivia Culpo arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Olivia Culpo arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Sarah Paulson, left, and Marcia Clark arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Sarah Paulson winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie for âThe People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Storyâ poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Kerry Washington, left, and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or a dramatic special at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Kerry Washington arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Associated Press

From Kerry Washington's daring, elegant baby bump to Anna Chlumsky's barrel-shaped, um, dress, the Emmys red carpet was a mixed bag of color and silhouette.

Some highlights:

___

WHO ROCKED THE BUMP?

Washington, deep into her second pregnancy, has been tight-lipped about her due date but the end is clearly near. She dressed for two in a custom, daring black Brandon Maxwell strapless gown with cutouts above the waist and a long train.

"She got the proportions just right," said Rickie De Sole, fashion market director for W magazine.

"It was sexy but not overtly sexy. That's why she's so successful on the red carpet. It was unexpected and fun."

Washington, often forced to hide her pregnancies with big coats and big bags on "Scandal," wore her hair big, loose and curly, further enhancing the look.

Joseph Katz, a Beverly Hills stylist, also loved it.

"What a chic look. I love what she did with her hair. It was just so cool."

___

WHO ROCKED THE GREEN?

Sarah Paulson did, in an emerald long-sleeve, plunging-neckline Prada so heavily encrusted she looked otherworldy.

"It also felt very unexpected," De Sole said. "Very red carpet but modern in its silhouette."

It was a huge statement as she walked Sunday's carpet in Los Angeles with the real-life Marcia Clark, the character she played on FX's "People v. O.J. Simpson."

She paired her short straight locks with a modular pair of long earrings with jewel earrings that matched her yellow locks.

The dress, Katz said, was a perfect match for her fair skin.

"It went with her coloring perfectly," he said.

Paulson was nominated in two categories, winning actress in a limited series or movie.

___

WHO JUST ROCKED

Olivia Culpo, whose biggest claims are being crowned Miss USA in 2012 and once dating Nick Jonas, was in purple eye makeup and the perfect little dress from Zac Posen. It suited her frame and fit her beautifully, hitting above the ankle.

It was embellished with varying shapes of white, sewn-on sequins against a neutral tone that went to sheer at the hem. And it was strapless, offering a sexy lift in the chest with ample cleavage.

The look hugged until just above the waist, opening a tad to a skirt that still flattered but allowed for movement.

Her hair was tight and back, lending a starry, starry night quality overall.

___

WHO ROCKED THE TWIRL?

Priyanka Chopra had THE most fun on the carpet at the Microsoft Theater, twirling there and again onstage as a presenter with Tom Hiddleston.

The "Quantico" star wore a one-shoulder custom Jason Wu in red with a Chanel red lip color that was a winning match.

The dress separated into two sections at the shoulder, had one cutout on the same side and was belted at the waist. It included a long, full train.

Her dark hair was parted on the side and was fastened into a sleek, low ponytail.

Chopra kept her jewels to a minimum, but they came with a hefty price tag: a $1 million worth from Neil Lane, to be exact. They included 10-carat diamond-and-platinum drop earrings and a 10-carat diamond-and-platinum emerald cut ring.

"It just popped on the red carpet," Katz said. "She did a great twirl. That's what the carpet is about, showing the flow and the movement. She just nailed it."

Added De Sole: "She had a very bright red lip that just made the whole thing pop. With all the black dresses on the red carpet, you can't miss the girl in red."

___

WHO DID NOT ROCK?

Sorry, Anna Chlumsky. We really are. We know you gave birth in July, but your stylist done you wrong.

Chlumsky, from "Veep," wore a sacklike mini dress that was barrel-shaped, pulling in at the hem. It had huge pieces of drapery-esque fabric that fell off each shoulder, culminating in chunky half-cape, half-train (wreck).

The dress had a bumpy texture and was a blush pink color.

"That, um, yeah, it wasn't flattering," Katz said. "The color was pretty. She definitely took a risk."

___

GUYS WHO ROCKED

Rami, Rami, Rami. Malek, Malek, Malek!

On a good day, you're merely cute. In your Dior Homme white linen and wool blend two-button white dinner jacket, you were the most, with your cousin as your date.

The jacket was paired with a black bow tie, black wool tuxedo trousers and a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt, leaving your big Elliot Alderson "Mr. Robot" deep blue eyes to do the rest.

"He looked amazing," De Sole said. "Clearly he's really into fashion."

Added Katz: "He looked really cute in the white dinner jacket. For guys, it's all about fit and proportion. It fit him really, really well. Wearing a white jacket like that takes some guts to step out there and he did it. Very cool."

Malek won an Emmy on his first nomination, for outstanding lead actor in a drama.

Another gutsy dude: Terrence Howard, in a Lucious Lyon-worthy, black-and-white plaid dinner jacket with a black lapel and TV test-pattern bow tie.

Howard was nominated for his over-the-top "Empire" role but didn't win.