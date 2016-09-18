Sunday picks: Rita Moreno spends an afternoon at CLC

Pianist Clayton Stephenson is slated to be a guest artist with the Chicago Sinfonietta for its "Unhinged" concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Naperville, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in Chicago.

Rita Moreno performs at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Courtesy of Mark Hill

Stage and screen legend

Plenty of songs and scintillating old Hollywood anecdotes are promised in "An Afternoon with Rita Moreno." Moreno, whose career stretches back to the 1940s, is one of the few entertainers to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She appears on Sunday at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $50; $49 seniors; $29 youth. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Chicago Pet Show

Meet animals from local rescue organizations, shelters and humane societies at the Chicago Pet Show at the Libertyville Sports Complex, 1950 Route 45, Libertyville. Guests can get an up-close look at dogs, cats, birds and other animals who are in need of homes. More than 100 pet-related companies will be offering pet services and products. Adults $7; free for kids younger than 18 and seniors older than 65. Note: an adult ticket is good for the entire weekend. chicagopetshow.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Take me to the Riot

The reunion of the original Misfits is a major highlight of Riot Fest's three-day celebration of music. Be sure not to miss Plainfield's Marina City for their afternoon set at Douglas Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Single-day passes start at $84.98; two-day combo passes are $159.98; three-day passes are sold out; VIP packages are still available. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Symphonic opener

Violinist Simone Porter performs the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its season-opening concerts this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Naughty knight

Main Street Opera tackles Verdi's final opera "Falstaff," which takes its inspiration from Shakespeare's comedy "The Merry Wives of Windsor." The production plays at Forest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights; then at St. John Cantius, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago. $26; $22 seniors and students; free for kids ages 12 and younger. (224) 764-1615 or mainstreetopera.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Arlington Heights; 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Chicago

Classical and Coldplay

Pianist Clayton Stephenson teams up with the Chicago Sinfonietta for the concerts titled "Unhinged," which features music by Stravinsky, Gershwin, Poulenc, Michael Jackson and even Coldplay. Hear these season-opening concerts Saturday and Monday at two locations: North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, $10-$60; then at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$99. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19

CSBarks Dog Festival

Calling all dog lovers: Spend the day with your pooch at the Carol Stream Park District's eighth annual CSBarks Dog Festival in the Carol Stream Town Center, at Gary Avenue and Lies Road. See canine agility and obedience activities, K-9 police demonstrations, Skydogz Frisbee dog performances and "wiener dog" races and take part in a parade of breeds and contests, including best-dressed dog and dog and owner look-alike. Visitors can also shop for dog-related supplies. Dogs should be of good temperament and not afraid of crowds or children. All dogs should be on a 6-foot (max) nonretractable leash and have updated vaccinations and rabies tags. Pets other than dogs are not allowed. Free. csparks.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Pioneer Day

Make like a pioneer at the annual Pioneer Day celebration on the grounds of the Elk Grove Historical Museum, 399 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village. Participate in historical crafts and games, plus there's a petting zoo, music and dancing, historical demonstrations, farmhouse tours and scarecrow-making. Hosted by the Elk Grove Park District and the Elk Grove Historical Society. Free. The $10 fee for the scarecrow-making benefits the Elk Grove Garden Club. (847) 439-3994 or elkgroveparks.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Obstacles ahead

"Up, Over & All-In" is a special family fun obstacle event to raise awareness and support for inclusion programming for the Jewish Community Center. Hot Ground Gym is providing the course for those ages 8 and older to climb, run, leap and jump with family and friends. Kids 3 to 7 are also invited to tackle an inflatable course on Sunday at the Bernard Weinger Jewish Community Center, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. $5-$36. (224) 406-9200 or jccchicago.org/event/up. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

The Johnny Burnett Band

The Johnny Burnett Band blends pop, fusion and blues in a Concert in the Park event at Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Guests are invited to bring a picnic dinner and dance along to the music. Bring lawn chairs for seating. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Sons of the Never Wrong

Take the three-part harmony of Sue Demel, Deborah Lader and Bruce Roper and mix it with folk and you get Sons of the Never Wrong, who perform in a Lake County Folk Club-sponsored concert at Primo Restaurant, 720 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee. Suggested admission donation is $15; $12 seniors; $10 club members. Call (847) 602-8882 for reservations. thelakecountyfolkclub.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Upcoming concerts

Los Tigres del Norte: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $40-$65. Lawn $25. (8470 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Florida Georgia Line: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. $30.25-$79.50. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

ZZ Top with Government Mule: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Rock. Tickets start at $37. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Aaron Neville Duo: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $63-$65. (847) 895-3600 or villageofschaumburg.com.

BG Singers with "Carry On" concert': 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Show features Broadway, pop, rock and folk selections. Tickets for seniors (ages 62 and older) and children (ages 12 and younger) are $15; adults are $17. Tickets may be purchased online. All tickets purchased at the door are $20. (847) 850-2132 or bgsingers.org.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $43-$63. Call box office at (847) 263-6300 or Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Music director Andrew Grams conducts an all-Russian program that features works by Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky. Guest artist and violinist Simone Porter will perform. Tickets start at $30. For ticket information call (847) 888-4000 or visit elginsymphony.org.

The Sweet, Wishbone Ash: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Growler: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Bandito Barney's, 10 N. River St., East Dundee. Chicago-based bluegrass quartet headlines. Free. banditobarneysbeachclub.com.

Saxophonist Andrew Carpenter: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Rolling Meadows Library, 3110 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows. Classical saxophone concert. Refreshments will be served, and guests have an opportunity to meet with visiting artist following the concert. Free tickets at library's welcome desk, or call the library at (847) 259-6050 or register online at rmlib.org.

"An Afternoon with Rita Moreno": 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, James Lumber Center at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Program includes some of Moreno's favorites, from Broadway classics and film, to songs from her first Spanish album, "Una Vez Más." Moreno will also recall stories from her career in Hollywood. Adult tickets are $50; senior/staff/CLC alumni are $49; and CLC student/teen tickets are $25. (847) 543-2300 (option 5), or visit clcillinois.edu/tickets.

Johnny Burnett at Capannari's Concert In The Park: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Guests are invited to bring a picnic dinner; and lawn chairs for seating. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com.

The Orion Ensemble with "Collage of Colors" concert: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, First Baptist Church of Geneva, 2300 South St., Geneva. Chamber music. Program includes works by Mozart and others. $10-$26. (630) 628-9591 or orionensemble.org.

Glen Hansard, Colm Mac Con Iomaire: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at The Vic, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Singer-songwriter. $40. (773) 472-0449 or jamusa.com.

Brian Fallon & the Crowes, Ryan Bingham: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 20, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Rock. $29.50. (773) 275-6800 or jamusa.com.

Alice Cooper: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Rock. $43-$83. Call theater's box office at (847) 263-6300 or Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787 or visit ticketmaster.com.

