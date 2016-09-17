A day before 18th birthday, Pulisic scores for Dortmund

Dortmund's Gonzalo Castro, right, celebrates his second goal with scorer Dortmund's Christian Pulisic during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Darmstadt in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Associated Press

A day before he turns 18, American midfielder Christian Pulisic scored his first Bundesliga goal this season and set up two more Saturday in Borussia Dortmund's 6-0 rout of visiting Darmstadt.

Pulisic started in right midfield and scored for a 3-0 lead in the 54th minute, sweeping the ball into the goal after some good play from Ousmane Dembele and Marcel Schmelzer, who laid the ball back.

The 17-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, then set up Gonzalo Castro to score with his heel. Pulisic crossed for fellow youngster Emre Mor's first Bundesliga goal in the 88th.

Pulisic made his debut for Dortmund in January and had an assist Wednesday in his Champions League debut and first start this season, a 6-0 victory at Legia Warsaw.

In another match involving an American, Aron Johannsson entered at the start of the second half, got an assist and then a red card for dissent in the 80th minute of Werder Bremen's 4-1 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Johannsson returned Aug. 26 from a groin injury that had sidelined him since last Sept. 26. He scored on a penalty kick last weekend against Augsburg.