Jason Segel on slap bets, revealing the Dracula musical to Judd Apatow

Jason Segel shared a few of his favorite things and memories over his career during a Q-and-A at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Here are some highlights:
Favorite co-star on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother": I really enjoyed doing the slap bet with Neil Patrick Harris. Neil Patrick Harris and I both really like old time comedy, like Abbott and Costello and "Three Stooges." So the slap bets were our favorite things because we felt like it was a little taste of that.
Favorite sports team: That's a dangerous question to ask here. I played basketball growing up, and so my favorite team when I was young was the Los Angeles Lakers. I know. But now, it's all the Chicago teams.
Last good book you read: The last book that really stuck with me and I feel like changed me was "The Graveyard Book" by Neil Gaiman.
Little-known fact: The Dracula musical was not written for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." The Dracula musical I wrote like four years before that, when I was unemployed thinking like, "This is how I'm going to do it."
And I wrote it alone in my one-bedroom apartment. I was in my early 20s. ... And I finished it triumphantly and recorded it on a CD-R. I burned it on a CD-R. And I drove over to Judd Apatow's house, like 11 at night. Like, OK, this cannot wait.
I went to Judd's house, and I was like you have to sit down. The first song played, "This is a song I never thought I would write." And I watched his face go into what I assumed was awe.
And then it came to an end, and he pushed stop. And he looked at me and said, "You can't ever show this to people."