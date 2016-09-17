Jason Segel on slap bets, revealing the Dracula musical to Judd Apatow

hello

Jason Segel is promoting the third book in the Nightmares! series he's written with Kirsten Miller. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Jason Segel shared a few of his favorite things and memories over his career during a Q-and-A at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Here are some highlights:

Favorite co-star on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother": I really enjoyed doing the slap bet with Neil Patrick Harris. Neil Patrick Harris and I both really like old time comedy, like Abbott and Costello and "Three Stooges." So the slap bets were our favorite things because we felt like it was a little taste of that.

Favorite sports team: That's a dangerous question to ask here. I played basketball growing up, and so my favorite team when I was young was the Los Angeles Lakers. I know. But now, it's all the Chicago teams.

Last good book you read: The last book that really stuck with me and I feel like changed me was "The Graveyard Book" by Neil Gaiman.

Little-known fact: The Dracula musical was not written for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." The Dracula musical I wrote like four years before that, when I was unemployed thinking like, "This is how I'm going to do it."

And I wrote it alone in my one-bedroom apartment. I was in my early 20s. ... And I finished it triumphantly and recorded it on a CD-R. I burned it on a CD-R. And I drove over to Judd Apatow's house, like 11 at night. Like, OK, this cannot wait.

I went to Judd's house, and I was like you have to sit down. The first song played, "This is a song I never thought I would write." And I watched his face go into what I assumed was awe.

And then it came to an end, and he pushed stop. And he looked at me and said, "You can't ever show this to people."