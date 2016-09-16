Forget the playoffs. Cubs fans, which World Series game do you want to see?

hello

As the Cubs became the first MLB team to clinch a playoff berth (very) late Thursday, fans are looking to the future.

Like 39 days into the future, to the start of the World Series.

Forget about a National League Division Series or the National League Championship Series, fans have their sights on a World Series berth -- the team's first since the Truman presidency in 1945. And on a World Series win -- the Cubs' first since Ford's Model T started coming off the assembly line in 1908.

If luck, momentum, skill, the stars and various goat curses all align, the Cubs would begin the World Series in an American League ballpark on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 followed by games 3, 4 and 5 at Wrigley on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. If the series isn't over by then, they'd face two more games away on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

- Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer Katie Obenauf, Antioch, Game 3, "It's time."

The only question that remains for many Cubs fans is which one would they go to if they could only pick one to attend?

"Game 4 of the World Series," Kyle Murphy of Arlington Heights said without hesitation. "I was able to see the clincher of the NLDS last year. I'd love to see a clincher, but I want to see a guaranteed World Series game at Wrigley."

It's quite a conundrum for Cubs faithful. Game 3 will be special since there hasn't been a World Series game at Wrigley in so long. Game 4 is alluring because it's a guarantee the game will be played and there's always the potential for a sweep. Game 5 might not be played, but it's a practical choice for those who hope to see the Cubs win it all at the Friendly Confines since World Series sweeps are rare.

Katie Obenauf of Antioch would choose Game 3 because she's tired of waiting.

"Hey, it's been over 100 years and it's time for it," she said.

- Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer Leo Whalen, St. Charles, Game 5, "Better chance of being there when the Cubs win it all."

St. Charles resident Leo Whalen said he'd rather take his chances with a later game that might see the series decided at Wrigley.

"I doubt any team is going to sweep in the World Series, but Game 5, I think you have a better chance of being there when the Cubs win it all," he said.

Don't tell that to Carol Stream's Jose Perez, who would snatch up a Game 4 ticket without thinking twice about it.

"So we can sweeeeeeeeep!" he declared brazenly, tempting the baseball gods.

- Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer Jose Perez, Carol Stream, Game 4, "Sweeeeeeeeep!"

For others, there is no choice, there's only the wait.

- Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer Becky Yaworski, Crystal Lake, Going to all 3, "I already have the tickets."

"If I could have any ticket to any World Series game here at Wrigley, um, well, actually I will be going to all three of them because I already have tickets as a season-ticket holder," said Becky Yaworski, a Crystal Lake native now living in the city.

Goats, both actual and of the scape variety, were unavailable for comment.