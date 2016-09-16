Police arrest final fugitive in drugs, weapons investigation of Aurora gang

hello

Leonel A. Martinez faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on drug charges.

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Aurora man who was the last remaining fugitive in an multiagency investigation into arms dealing and drug trafficking by an Aurora gang.

Leonel A. Martinez, of the 1200 block of Grove Street, was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop of a vehicle at Prairie and Homes avenues in Warrenville in which he was a passenger, Aurora police said.

He was arrested by Aurora police and FBI agents and charged with eight felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school, police said.

Authorities learned Martinez had been staying at a residence on the 2S200 block of Blackthorn Lane in unincorporated DuPage County and set surveillance on the home before stopping the vehicle after seeing Martinez enter it, police said.

Martinez was the 16th defendant charged in "Operation Tri-Lambs", a nearly three-year investigation into the Latin Kings street gang that used undercover narcotics and weapons purchases and confidential informants, police said.

Martinez' next court date was not immediately available. If convicted of the most severe charge, he faces between six and 30 years in prison with no chance of probation. His bail was set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

As a result of "Operation Tri-Lambs," 96 felony charges were filed against the men and 13 firearms and approximately 22 ounces of cocaine were seized, police said.