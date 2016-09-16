Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/16/2016 1:08 PM

Police arrest final fugitive in drugs, weapons investigation of Aurora gang

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Leonel A. Martinez faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on drug charges.

      Leonel A. Martinez faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on drug charges.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Aurora man who was the last remaining fugitive in an multiagency investigation into arms dealing and drug trafficking by an Aurora gang.

Leonel A. Martinez, of the 1200 block of Grove Street, was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop of a vehicle at Prairie and Homes avenues in Warrenville in which he was a passenger, Aurora police said.

He was arrested by Aurora police and FBI agents and charged with eight felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school, police said.

Authorities learned Martinez had been staying at a residence on the 2S200 block of Blackthorn Lane in unincorporated DuPage County and set surveillance on the home before stopping the vehicle after seeing Martinez enter it, police said.

Martinez was the 16th defendant charged in "Operation Tri-Lambs", a nearly three-year investigation into the Latin Kings street gang that used undercover narcotics and weapons purchases and confidential informants, police said.

Martinez' next court date was not immediately available. If convicted of the most severe charge, he faces between six and 30 years in prison with no chance of probation. His bail was set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

As a result of "Operation Tri-Lambs," 96 felony charges were filed against the men and 13 firearms and approximately 22 ounces of cocaine were seized, police said.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account