Lake County sheriff's deputies cleared in fatal shooting of double-murder suspect

Sheriff's deputies were justified in fatally shooting a double-murder suspect earlier this year, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim has ruled.

The decision, released Friday, followed an investigation into the violent death of Gerald R. Boyes Jr. outside an Antioch Township bar on April 16.

Boyes, 53, of Florida, was shot multiple times by Lake County and McHenry County sheriff's deputies who had surrounded his car in an attempt to arrest him. He also shot himself once in the head.

Boyes was the only suspect in the April 11 murders of his father and his father's longtime girlfriend in Kentucky. He was wanted on a Florida warrant for a parole violation, too.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force investigated Boyes' death. Investigators confirmed Boyes refused to surrender and threatened police with a pistol before being shot, according to a news release from Nerheim's office.