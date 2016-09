Mexican parade and fest Saturday in Hanover Park

The annual Mexican Independence parade begins at noon Saturday in Hanover Park, to be followed by a festival at St. Ansgar Parish. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

St. Ansgar Parish will host its annual Mexican Independence parade and festival Saturday in Hanover Park.

The parade kicks off at noon, on Laurel Avenue to Church Street, Sycamore Avenue and Center Avenue. The fest is from 2 to 10 p.m., featuring Mexican food, entertainment, live music, traditional dances, a mechanical bull and rodeo style show.

Parking will be available at Laurel Hill and Parkwood Elementary schools. St. Ansgar is at 2040 Laurel Ave.