5 ideas for weekend fun in the suburbs

hello

Rita Moreno will appear at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake Sunday. Courtesy of the College of Lake County

Classical concerts, an afternoon with an entertainment legend and plenty of festivals offer lots of ways to keep busy this weekend. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Elgin Fringe Festival

Check out music, dance, theater and visual arts at the Elgin Fringe Festival running through the weekend at six downtown sites. Returning artists Janus Theatre, Chicago Burlesque Showcase and Kelly Bolton join newcomers 2 Merry Men, Jeremy Schaefer and the Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial show Imaginez Ensemblez. $3 button required for admission. Performances range from free to $10. An all-festival pass is $60. See elginfringefestival.com for a schedule.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest

Enjoy German fare, music, vendors and beer at Glendale Heights Oktoberfest at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. $5 for adults after 4 p.m.; free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 16, noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest

Keep the Oktoberfest fun going at Rotary Club of Palatine's Oktoberfest at Slade and Smith streets. A fundraiser for Rotary Club charities, the event features German music, food, beverages and activities for all ages. Keg-tapping ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday by Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz. Free. palatinerotary.com/oktoberfest. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 16; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra opener

Hear violinist Simone Porter performing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its season-opening concerts this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

'Afternoon with Rita Moreno'

Afternoon with a legend: Spend "An Afternoon with Rita Moreno," a screen and stage legend and one of the few entertainers to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She'll sing and tell stories Sunday at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $50; $49 seniors; $29 youth. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.