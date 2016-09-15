Rozner: Chicago Cubs win NL Central, but celebration on hold for a day

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comChicago Cubs left fielder Jorge Soler chases a two-run double hit down the line by Milwaukee Brewers pinch hitter Scooter Gennett during the top of the seventh inning of Thursday's game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

No, John Lackey didn't come here for a haircut, as it were.

He also didn't sign with the Chicago Cubs to win a division title or make the playoffs.

For that matter, Jon Lester, David Ross, Joe Maddon and Theo Epstein can say the same thing.

Been there, done all of the above.

They came to the North Side of Chicago to win a World Series, and anything short of that will be unsatisfying.

And while there's no clock on their chance to do that -- having opened a window that should remain so for several years -- 2016 offers a tremendous opportunity.

"Everyone here knows what's at stake and everyone has their eye on one thing," Ross said. "It doesn't mean you can't enjoy the ride. It doesn't mean you don't recognize the victories along the way."

Maddon has always been a play-hard, celebrate-hard kind of guy, so even though the Cubs seemingly clinched the Central Division in spring training, he insists his guys will enjoy the moment when they get a chance to celebrate a division title at Wrigley Field.

With 41,362 in attendance Thursday night, and in the ballpark for one purpose only, the Cubs dropped a 5-4 decision to the Brewers and were forced to put their party plans on hold.

If you're surprised that the Cubs will make such a big deal out of a conclusion so foregone, remember that with a week to go in the season last September the Cubs clinched just before midnight Friday when San Francisco lost to Oakland on the West Coast.

They had long since left the park, having lost a game that day, and some were home and asleep when it happened.

They came to the park Saturday having already secured a playoff berth, lost yet again, and then began their celebration as if they had just won a game.

On the surface, it appeared at least a little bit odd.

But Epstein and Maddon explained then that it would have been out of character for that team to leave Wrigley Field without celebrating, and -- in fact -- they wanted the players to acknowledge what they had done and the manner in which they had done it.

That Saturday night party, by the way, traveled to another venue and went until dawn.

So even now, with a 17-game lead going into Thursday night, they believe it important to take note of the work they have put it and the success they have had since beginning the task in mid-February.

It doesn't mean they believe this is the only objective. It is only the first step.

"The goal is to win a World Series and we put ourselves in a position to do it and you want to do it," Epstein said. "That's the ultimate barometer of whether it was a successful season. That's the big prize and that's why we're here."

The fans came here Thursday night prepared to put a cap on the regular season, but the ballclub was unable to give them what they wanted.

Just like last year, it happened again late at night in an empty ballpark when the Giants beat the Cards on the West Coast, giving the Cubs the division title.

Still, the Cubs will get their party in short order and they're not about to apologize for it.

"That decision (to celebrate) fits the ethos this team has," Epstein said. "It would seem artificial to say, 'Let's limit the amount we celebrate because there are more steps ahead or because we didn't clinch exactly the way people demand.'

"It doesn't make sense. If you accomplish something as hard as winning the National League Central you should celebrate, especially when the personality of the club is being oneself and enjoying oneself."

One of the leaders who insisted on the delayed festivities a year ago, Lester will again be at the forefront of the merriment.

"I actually think it's really important that you stop and take a minute -- or a long night -- to remember that you've earned this," Lester said. "Then, you get back to work and start getting ready for the postseason.

"We all started the season with the same goal in mind and that hasn't changed. We want to win the World Series, but we can't do that tonight, so it's good to let loose and enjoy it when it happens. I can't see how anyone could have a problem with that."

As tens of thousands walked away disappointed Thursday night, on that account at least Lester could find no argument.

