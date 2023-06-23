What development projects are on tap in Arlington Heights? Here's a rundown.

Charles Witherington-Perkins leads the planning and community development department in Arlington Heights, covering zoning, tax increment financing and other land use regulatory responsibilities throughout the 16-square-mile community. Daily Herald File Photo 2014

While the Chicago Bears' proposed redevelopment of the Arlington Park racetrack property might be years away, other projects at the Arlington Downs development to the west were recently completed. That includes conversion of a former indoor water park into a recreational climbing venue, and construction of a 263-unit apartment building. Daily Herald File Photo 2021

Arlington Heights village officials predict it could be at least another decade until the Chicago Bears' vision for a $5 billion stadium and entertainment complex comes to fruition at Arlington Park.

But between now and then, a number of smaller development projects are nearly complete, in the works or on the horizon throughout the 16-square-mile community.

Charles Witherington-Perkins, the veteran director of planning and community development who has worked at village hall since 1990, reviewed a number of those projects during his recent biannual report to the newly seated village board.

Arlington Downs

A neighbor to the Bears' new property is the 27-acre Arlington Downs redevelopment at Euclid Avenue and Rohlwing Road, where the 45,000-square-foot First Ascent indoor rock climbing facility opened last summer. Months before, the 263-unit Residences at Payton Place apartments -- no doubt, a nod to Bears legend and former Arlington Heights resident Walter Payton, according to developer CA Ventures -- welcomed its first residents.

Still to come in the multi-phased development that was initially approved by the village board in 2012 is a 360-unit apartment development.

Arlington 425

The Arlington 425 mixed-use redevelopment plan for the long-vacant Block 425 in downtown Arlington Heights -- besides the Bears, what would be the largest development in the Northwest suburb in decades -- is stalled amid financing woes. But developer Bruce Adreani recently added a new wrinkle: uncertainty over the Bears' move to town.

He told village trustees in April, in asking for another 12-month extension to their 2019 zoning approvals, that the NFL club's possible redevelopment of the old racetrack could hinder the village's downtown and his project specifically.

His project calls for a 10-story, 234-unit apartment building with streetside retail on Campbell Street; a five-story, 85-unit building of apartments or condominiums along Chestnut Avenue; and a four- or five-story parking garage on Highland Avenue.

On the south side of the block, another developer completed the three-story, 16-unit Sigwalt 16 townhouse project.

Eastman project

On the north end of downtown, Compasspoint Development has proposed tearing down three-story vacant office buildings at 116-120 W. Eastman St. and constructing a seven-story, 150-unit apartment building with 2,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The project earned positive reviews at the design and housing commissions, but did not get a recommendation of approval at a plan commission meeting in late May, amid concerns from neighbors to the north. The next step is an appearance before the village board.

Downtown enhancements

Perkins' department has applied for grants for permeable pavers and sidewalk widening near Harmony Park as part of an enhanced streetscape effort in conjunction with the Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining zone. Other ideas -- still to be discussed by the board this summer -- include more permanent gateway features at the entrances to Alfresco, and sidewalk and street bollards. Costs range from $920,000 to $2.5 million.

Hickory and Kensington

Just east of the downtown, a five-story, 76-unit apartment building with 3,400 square feet of commercial space is under construction at 4 N. Hickory Ave., with occupancy expected in the fall. Officials have been counting on the project to kick-start redevelopment of the light industrial area into a long-envisioned mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood that could complement downtown.

"That's going to be a shot in the arm for that development area," Perkins said.

Under a redevelopment agreement approved in 2018, the village is paying the developer to extend Campbell Street west from Hickory, and for a parcel of land to the north targeted for future development.

Plans were recently submitted for a five-story residential development at 4 N. Douglas Ave.

Rand Road corridor

The village plans to add "Uptown" gateway signs around Rand, Palatine and Arlington Heights roads -- what is the largest sales tax generating area in town -- as part of a streetscape beautification plan that could later include pedestrian crosswalks, metal banners and landscaped medians. Total costs are expected to be up to $2.7 million.

While the village has provided nearly $3 million worth of tax increment financing dollars to facilitate redevelopment at the Town & Country and Southpoint shopping centers -- leading to the opening of an At Home furniture store and Raising Cane's restaurant -- the planned opening of an Amazon Fresh grocery store is in limbo. Perkins said the e-commerce giant has paused the expansion of its grocery stores in Arlington Heights and other communities to re-examine its business model.

Crescent Place, a four-story, 40-unit affordable housing apartment development approved in September 2021, is under construction at 310 W. Rand Road.

South Arlington Heights Road

Village officials and developers are working on five key redevelopment sites in the South Arlington Heights Road corridor, a 65-acre area from the tollway interchange north to Seegers Road where a TIF district was approved in June 2020.

The board months later granted zoning permissions for a three-story, 175-bed senior living facility proposed by Trammell Crow Co. on the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Seegers roads. But during negotiations for a TIF incentive that Perkins' staff believed to be greater than the need, the developer withdrew the project. Lexington Homes now has the property -- the four-building, single-story Arlington Executive Court office complex -- under contract.

Developer Bradford Allen is working on a 16-acre gateway redevelopment on the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads, starting with efforts to convert the former five-story Daily Herald office center into medical offices.

"It'll remain to be seen how successful they are in leasing that building up. It's a big building," Perkins said. "If they can get one or two key tenants that will drive the rest of the project, then that's what they'd like to do. If not, then they'll be looking at an alternate plan of redevelopment of that building. ... This is one of the key gateways, when anybody gets off the expressway into Arlington Heights."

The developer hasn't announced other redevelopment plans for vacant buildings it owns at the corner. In the meantime, the village this spring launched a sewer capacity study in the area.

After Ryan Companies withdrew its proposal for senior housing at International Plaza on Golf Road, officials have been working in recent months with UrbanStreet Group, which now has the blighted property under contract.

Last August, trustees reviewed early plans for six, four-story apartment buildings totaling 265 units to be rented at market rates, and a separate building of 37 age-restricted units of affordable senior housing. There would also be commercial outlots along Golf Road. Perkins said he and his staff have been having weekly conversations with the developer to negotiate terms of a redevelopment agreement for the board's consideration.

"It's extremely complex and expensive to develop," Perkins said of the 17-acre site.

Redevelopment has stalled there through two decades of lawsuits, economic recession, failed development prospects and other starts and stops.

Elsewhere

• Redevelopment of a massive business property along Dundee Road near Route 53 is underway. The Northwest Gateway Industrial Park will have 650,000 square feet of warehouse/light industrial and logistics space on part of what was a Honeywell research, development and manufacturing campus.

• In May, trustees reviewed early plans for a three-story, 25-unit permanent supportive housing development for people with disabilities on long-vacant land at 1519 S. Arlington Heights Road. Full Circle Communities has the property under contract and secured state and other funding, but it still must submit formal plans and get a zoning change from the board.

• Northwest Community Healthcare has presented conceptual plans for a 137,000-square-foot neuroscience center on its campus.

• St. Viator High School also has conceptual plans for a four-field outdoor athletic complex with grandstand seating and lights.