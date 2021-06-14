Streamwood High School Class of 2021

Graduates in the Class of 2021: 435

Valedictorian: Catherine Barrientos

Salutatorian: Isabella Flores

Senior/Graduation Speaker: Catherine Barrientos

Class President: Isabella Flores

Sabre Honor Medal: Isabella Flores and Elvis Iroegubelem

Department Awards:

• Business Award: Cathy Barrientos

• FACS Award: Cassandra Baracks

• STEM Award: Corey Cecille

• Art Award: Amanda Zahlman, Eleana Forte

• World Language Award: MaryBeth Thommes, Joselynn Bolanos, Alondra Gonzalez

• Academy Award: Cathy Barrientos

• Yearbook Award: Sophia Inorio

• English Language Arts Award: Vince Mejía, Verónica Martínez, HeeChang Yang, Emily Bautista, Izzy Flores, Isabel Adán

• Drama Award: Kaylee Bautista

• Sabre News Award: Jessica Sampson, Joshua Lindahl, Allison Rose

• AVID Award: Nicholas Larak

• Math Award: Kenya Hernandez

• Science Award: Diana Lambropoulos

•Social Studies Award: Izzy Flores

• PE Award: Joe Crumplett

• Music Award: Mikaela Koehler, LeAnn Garnreiter, Claudia Robles

Athletic achievements:

• Dance State Qualifiers (14th place finish in 2A) led by seniors Izzy Flores, Hannah Jenig and Sara Dizdarevic

• Boys Soccer -- Jose Ibarra, 1st Team All-State; All-Central Region; All-American Nominee, Gatorade Player of the Year nominee

• Bass Fishing State Qualifiers Brandon Palacios and Alex Wojcik

Theater productions:

• Contest Play "Constellations" took 1st place in the Upstate Eight Conference; Group Interpretation "The Gospel According to Larry" qualified for state for the second year in a row. Special honors were earned by senior Joshua Lindahl (All-Conference, All-Sectional, All-State).

Senior Class gift: Legacy Hallway -- Tribute to Sabre Alumni and Sabre History

What traditional events were adapted for the pandemic and how?

Homecoming this school year was virtual, with home visit and crowning to the King and Queen; Some sporting events were held without spectators and livestreamed to viewers; Prom was held at the school and not off site.

What were the most significant challenges faced by the Class of 2021 and how did they overcome them?

Multiple schedule changes -- remote, partial hybrid, full hybrid, full days; the class of 2021 was eager to be back to school and in the routine to participate in school activities with their peers. They rolled with the changes and made the best out of each opportunity. Starting the year off with distance learning and engaging in class at home through Zoom, students made the best of it -- including creating Zoom camera turn-your-camera-on challenges in their classes.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2021:

The seniors that make up the class of 2021 are resilient, thoughtful, and solution based! They are exactly what the world needs most, right now. They came to me with ideas, concerns, and above all else solutions on how to make their experience at SHS truly what they want and need it to be. I am so excited to see them achieve much, much more as they fulfill their postsecondary plans and turn those plans into reality. The graduates of 2021 will truly strive, honor, and succeed in their next endeavors.

-- Principal Jennifer VanDeusen