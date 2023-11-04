Cross country: York girls, Downers North boys win 3A state titles

Everybody knew that the battle for the Class 3A state title was going to be a good one, but on paper it looked like York's depth was going to be tough to beat Saturday afternoon at the 44th IHSA girls cross country meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

And the Dukes just refused to be denied their second state crown in three years as they rose to the top of the 28-team field for a pretty narrow 77-92 victory over runner-up Downers Grove North.

Barrington toppled Prospect 115-140 for the third-place trophy followed by Naperville North (167 points) in fifth, and Naperville Central (213) in sixth.

York's championship run was led by four senior all-stater's in Katherine Klimek (11th), Margaret Owens (12th), Michaela Quinn (16th), and Anna McGrail (21st).

"The key was finishing the race hard, and this year they moved up perfectly," said York coach Lauren Deangelis, whose program now has 10 top-three trophies. "The depth and being able to rotate who that No. 1 runner was gave them a lot of confidence going into this race. I'm definitely going to miss these girls. They've offered so much to our program."

Barrington's Scout Storms won the 3-mile race at Detweiller Park in 16:38 to hold off runner-up Liv Phillips of Naperville Central by four seconds. Naperville North's Julie Piot placed third while Wheaton Warrenville South's Nicole Poglitsch placed seventh.

Downers Grove North's great trio of Lily Eddington (10th), Sarah Paul (13th), and Alayna Todnem (14th) helped carry the Trojans to second place. Naperville North got a 15th from Shania Tandon, and a 23rd from Rianna Tandon. DGN's Ava Gilley (24th), and DGS's Holly Johnson rounded out the top 25.

The Class 3A boys race proved to be a day where Downers Grove North really shined as the Trojans brought home their second state title in six years with an impressive 79-125 triumph over runner-up Plainfield North. Defending champ Plainfield South took third with 134 points to easily surpass Lyons (207 points) in fourth.

DGN's first-place finish was led by the pack of Philip Cupial in seventh, Grant Schroder in 10th, Ryan Eddington in 13th, and Zach Bender in 26th. This was the Trojans' eighth top-three trophy in school history dating back to 1949.

"It was a really impressive effort, and you've got these great teams out here pushing us," said DGN coach John Sipple, whose team had a 33-second split between there 1-7 runners. "Philip Cupial is only a sophomore and he was cold-blooded running a 14:30 in his first state meet."

Hinsdale Central senior Aden Bandukwala made it back-to-back state titles with a winning time of 14:13.56 while Neuqua Valley's Zac Close placed sixth. Neuqua Valley placed ninth with 330 points followed by St. Charles East in 14th, and Wheaton Warrenville South in 17th.

WWS's Josiah Narayanan placed 12th while Huntley's Tommy Nitz (21st), and Wheaton North's Aidan Murphy (23rd) also made the all-state team.

After taking third place last year, Glenbard South did itself one better this time around by bringing home the second place trophy by a 112-173 margin to team champion Marion in the Class 2A boys meet. This was the fifth top-three trophy in school history for the Raiders dating back to their state title in 2001.

Glenbard South's road to runner-up honors was led by the threesome of Tim Jochum in eighth, Tom Jochum in 15th, and Jaden Frederick in 27th.

"Marion ran awesome so second is good, and two years in a row on the podium we're happy," said Glenbard South Doug Gorski, whose team also got a 54th from Lucas Newman. "Most of our guys p.r.'d, there were a lot of fast times, and the game plan was to get out fast and find our pack."

Kaneland made a strong run for the third-place trophy, but the Knights got beaten out 200-220 by Chicago Payton for the hardware. Kaneland's push to the finish was led by Evan Nosek (sixth), David Valkanov (ninth), and Evan Whildin (36th).

Benet Academy outdistanced Marmion Academy 234-273 for seventh place as Finn Richards (fifth), Charlie Phelan (20th), and Aiden Hulett (26th) led the Redwings. The Cadets were paced by John Daffenberg in 31st.

In Class 2A girls, St. Francis took sixth place with 274 points as freshmen Elena Mamminga and Erin Hinsdale placed 26th and 27th respectively for the Spartans.

Crystal Lake South placed eighth with 331 points as Olivia Pinta was the Gators' top runner in 31st place.

Fenton's Josslyn Wade placed 16th while Burlington Central's Abigail Burke placed 37th. Payton Mathelier led Benet Academy's 19th-place team in 48th place as she edged Rosary's Vivian Wyller in 49th. Rosary placed 15th as a team.

In the Class 1A girls meet, Montini's Sydney Gertsen placed eighth while teammate Ashlynn Lindt placed 37th.

In the Class 1A boys meet, Harvest Christian Academy's J.J. Gonnam got the last all-state medal by placing 25th. Teammate Luca Bryja placed 37th as the Lions placed 11th as a team. Montini's 18th-place squad was led by Nolan Ferris in 35th.