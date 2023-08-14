Bears training camp report: DE Rasheem Green makes big plays

The Bears returned to the practice field Monday for the first time since Saturday's preseason win over the Tennessee Titans. Defensive end Rasheem Green stood out, disrupting plays against the first-team offense.

Monday's practice was not padded, and thus was not particularly physical. The team will be off Tuesday before heading to Westfield, Indiana, for joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Shaw Local will be keeping tabs on everything that happens at camp. Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day; follow him on Twitter at @sean_hammond and on Instagram at @bears_reporter. Follow Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman on Twitter at @WaddleandSilvy.

Big green machine:

During one 11-on-11 session between the first-team offense and the first-team defense, Green heavily affected four out of five plays in a row. First, he demolished a Khalil Herbert run up the middle. On the following play, quarterback Justin Fields nearly threw an interception to linebacker Jack Sanborn, who jumped a route.

The next three plays were all Green. First, he busted through the pass protection and forced Fields to throw the ball away quickly, then he had a no-doubt sack against Fields. Finally, on the third play, he disrupted the pocket and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright had no choice but to pull him to the ground for what would have surely been a holding penalty (there were no referees Monday). Fields completed a long pass to Darnell Mooney, but it likely would've been called back.

Green, 26, signed as a free agent with the Bears in April. He previously played for the Seahawks and Texans. He started Saturday's preseason win over Tennessee with Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker sidelined.

Other highlights:

The first-team offense failed to score during an end-of-game situation. Needing a touchdown with 35 seconds on the clock and the ball at the 20-yard line, Fields completed passes to Cole Kmet and Mooney to draw closer. After clocking the ball on first down, Fields threw 3 consecutive incomplete passes. One was a nice pass break up from Jaylon Johnson. On fourth down, Fields would've had a chance to run it in from about the 5-yard line, but elected to throw it instead.

"It's a situation where we were all the way down into the red area and we're trying to get a touchdown there," head coach Matt Eberflus said. "I thought the defense executed there to win those moments, but the operation was good [for the offense]."

In a team session, rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens recovered a fumble in the backfield after running back D'Onta Foreman failed to handle a pitch from backup quarterback PJ Walker.

Fourth-string QB Tyson Bagent had a nice day during a red zone session. He tossed touchdowns to running back Travis Homer and tight end Jared Pinkney, and also ran in another score himself.

Taking attendance:

Right guard Nate Davis returned to practice for individual drills, but Ja'Tyre Carter remained at right guard during team sessions.

Davis has missed the majority of training camp so far.

"Obviously, it's a little tough on me," Davis said. "I'd rather be out there, but it is what it is. It's not the easiest thing."

The following players did not practice Monday: safety Jaquan Brisker, receiver Chase Claypool, running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Terell Smith, cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker Buddy Johnson, linebacker Dylan Cole, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

"We feel good where everybody is," Eberflus said of the injured players. "The guys that are doing the therapy and rehab and all that are all on track."