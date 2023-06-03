Sox win a truly wild one 2-1 over Tigers

Tigers catcher Eric Haase is unable to handle the first of two, back-to-back wild pitches by Michael Lorenzen, during the fourth inning against the White Sox Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Chicago. All 3 runs scored on wild pitches in the Sox's 2-1 win over the Tigers. Associated Press

What a wild game at Guaranteed Rate Park on Saturday.

All 3 runs scored on wild pitches, the final one coming when Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero's first pitch to Tim Anderson sailed above his catcher's mitt and smacked into the mask of home-plate umpire Cory Blaser. Yoan Moncada trotted home to give the Sox a truly bizarre 2-1 victory.

Moncada, the free runner to start the 10th, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Romy Gonzalez. The Sox loaded the bases when Gavin Sheets was intentionally walked and Jake Burger was hit by a Cisnero offering.

Manager Pedro Grifol's squad is now 25-35 overall and 11-7 in the last 18 games.

White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walked the first batter he faced in the 10th -- giving the Tigers runners on first and second -- but Lopez got Zack Short and Jonathan Schoop to pop out on back-to-back pitches then retired Jake Marisnick on a groundout to shortstop Tim Anderson.

The Sox' first run came in the fourth when Andrew Benintendi, who led off with a single, stole second and moved the final 180 feet courtesy of two wild pitches.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed 1 hit, walked three and struck out six in 5.66 innings. Two walks came in the fourth, but he struck out Nick Maton on three pitches, the first two being 75-mph change-ups.

Reliever Liam Hendricks made his second appearance of the season after battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He received warm ovation as he trotted in from bullpen and then a decent roar went up when he was announced over the PA system. Hendricks got a standing ovation after striking out Short looking to end the sixth.